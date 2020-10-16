SAGU’s Burcham named setter of week

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University volleyball player Riley Burcham has been selected as Sooner Athletic Conference Setter of the Week.

Burcham, a sophomore from Georgetown, Texas, had 21 assists, 13 digs and two aces in a three-set match last Tuesday night. This week her defensive play was very good and proved to be the deciding factor in her receiving this award. The Lady Lions also hit .333 this week as a result of excellent passing and setting.

In the only two matches for volleyball this year, Burcham has eclipsed over 20 assists, setting the pace for an historic year.

The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Randall University at the Sheaffer Center on Friday night.