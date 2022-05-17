SAGU’s Herrera earns honor from NCCAA

SAGU Athletics

The NCCAA is pleased to recognize Robert Herrera of Southwestern Assemblies of God University as the 2022 Wheeler Award recipient for Men's Outdoor Track and Field.

Herrera, a native of Lyford, Texas, is a competitive distance runner for the Lions. His personal best of 15:49.03 in the 5,000m was achieved in 2018 at the Mississippi College Season Opener. In March of 2020 at the Trinity Invitational, Herrera recorded a personal best time of 32:36.02 in the 10,000m which currently stands as the school record. Herrera's current season best in the 10,000m was recorded at the Trinity Invite, in March, with a time of 34:07.32 which currently ranks tenth best in the NCCAA. He has competed in numerous NCCAA Track and Field National Championships and earned National Champion honors in 2018 in the 10,000m with a time of 34:01.73.

Herrera is a graduate student pursuing a master's in business administration and boasts a 3.49 GPA. He has earned honors of Sooner Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll, NAIA Academic All-American, and NCCAA Scholar-Athlete. On campus, Herrera serves in the Career Development office where he works to connect current students with the workforce. During his time at SAGU he helped a local volunteer and fellow elite runner start an afterschool running club at a local elementary school which has connected his team to the local community of Waxahachie. He utilized this opportunity as a chance to teach his teammates the importance of giving back.

"Robert is an outstanding young man who strives to reach people with the Gospel of Christ through his God-given talent of running," stated Head Coach Jason Covarrubias. "I am proud of Robert and the legacy he has built here at SAGU and I know God has a plan to use him to shine His light for the world to see."