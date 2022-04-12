SAGU’s Henderson qualifies for nationals

SAGU Athletics

COMMERCE — The SAGU track and field teams competed in the East Texas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M University–Commerce. The men finished fifth out of 19 competing schools, while the women finished 12th out of 18 competing schools.

Nicholas Henderson hit the NAIA "A" standard in the 400m Hurdles, qualifying for the NAIA National Meet. Henderson finished first out of 12 competing runners with a time of 52.65. With this time, Henderson is currently ranked No. 3 in the NAIA and No. 1 in the NCCAA.

SAGU Men's Track and Field totaled six NCCAA Outdoor Qualifiers on the weekend in the following events: 100m, 200m, 400m (x2), 400m Hurdles, and Long Jump. The men also set 4 SAGU school records, marking 10 total school records set during the 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Season. They also finished with a total of 18 top-10 all time marks during the meet and 12 personal records.

In the women’s division, SAGU totaled three NCCAA Outdoor Qualifiers on the weekend in the following events: 100m, Long Jump, and Hammer. The women also set three SAGU school records, marking nine total school records set during the 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Season. They also finished with a total of 18 top-10 all time marks during the meet and 6 personal records.

Jason Covarrubias, Head Men's and Women's Track and Field Coach, said, "What a performance by both the men's and women's squads this weekend against some serious competition. Our men, who were ranked as the NAIA No. 24 team in the Week 1 USTFCCCA National Index but dropped out of the top 25 because we were idle last week, competed against the No. 3 team in Division 2, No. 8 and No. 10 team in Division Three and held their own. They finished just a handful of points away from 4th place.

“Our women may be small in number but pack a strong punch and performed outstanding. There were several NCCAA national qualifiers and of course Nick smashed his 400m hurdle record in his season debut. It was a great day all around. We are looking forward to a couple of weekends off from competition to let our bodies heal and prepare for our final meet in Kansas.”