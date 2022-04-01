SAGU’s Bluntson earns NCCAA honor

SAGU Athletics

Cheyanne Bluntson, a SAGU sophomore track and field athlete, won the NCCAA Women's Outdoor Track and Field (Field) Student-Athlete of the Week.

Bluntson took second in the long jump at the Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational. Her mark of 5.53m broke the SAGU school record, and her jump is No. 1 in the NCCAA this season.

At the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational, Bluntson also finished 9th of 28 in the 100m with a time of 12.63, setting a SAGU school record. She quickly turned around to finish 14th of 31 in the 200m with a time 26.81, which also set a SAGU school record.

After her weekend performance at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational, Bluntson qualified for the NCCAA Outdoor National Championship Meet in the long jump, 100m, and 200m.