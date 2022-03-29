SAGU track and field finds success at OBU Invitational

SAGU Athletics

SHAWNEE, Okla. — SAGU Track and Field competed in the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational over the weekend. Both the men and the women saw a successful outing as 25 personal records were set, 42 top-ten outdoor marks were set, 11 outdoor school records were set, and there were 18 NCCAA national qualifiers and 5 NAIA national qualifiers.

Men's NCCAA National Qualifiers at the OBU Invitational:

100m: Nicholas Henderson

200m: Nicholas Henderson and Dylan Alford

1500m: Samuel Molina

Long Jump: Montrell Blacknall

Javelin: Winston Griffith

Decathlon: Winston Griffith and Montrell Blacknall

Women's NCCAA National Qualifiers at the OBU Invitational:

100m: Cheyanne Bluntson

100m Hurdles: Shaylee Cox and Brianna Garza

200m: Cheyanne Bluntson

400m Hurdles: Maddie Kneip

Long Jump: Cheyanne Bluntson and Shinyah Mott

Triple Jump: Shinyah Mott

4x400: Brianna Garza, Maddie Kneip, Alexandra Hensley, and Natalie Lawson

NAIA Qualifiers

Decathlon: Winston Griffith

Men's 4x100 Relay Team: Dylan Alford, Nicholas Henderson, Joshua Allen, and Charles Pulliam III

OBU Invitational Highlights:

SAGU Men's Track and Field

· Nicholas Henderson finished 2nd of 33 in the 100m with a time of 10.81

· Henderson finished 3rd of 42 in the 200m with a time of 21.89, setting a SAGU school record

· The 4x100 team (Karrington Pierce, Dylan Alford, Charles Pulliam III, Nicholas Henderson) finished 2nd of 5 with a time of 41.75, hitting the NAIA B Standard

· The 4x400 team (Samuel Molina, Avery Alfred, Nicholas Henderson, William Timothy) finished 5th of 11 with a time of 3:24.15, setting a SAGU school record

· Samuel Molina finished 5th of 25 in the 1500m with a time of 4:07.82

· Winston Griffith finished 3rd of 5 in the Decathlon with 5,910 points, hitting the NAIA B Standard and ranking 2nd in the NAIA. He finished 1st in the discus throw and 2nd in the 100m, Shot Put, 400m, and Javelin.

· Shawntay Owens placed 2nd of 18 in the Discus Throw with a distance of 43.07

· Owens placed 5th of 19 in the Shot Put with a distance of 13.87m

SAGU Women's Track and Field

· Cheyanne Bluntson finished 9th of 28 in the 100m with a time of 12.63, setting a SAGU school record

· Bluntson also finished 14th of 31 in the 200m with a time 26.81, setting a SAGU school record

· Finally, Bluntson placed 2nd of 18 in the Long Jump with a distance of 5.53m, setting a SAGU school record

· Shaylee Cox qualified for the NCCAA Nationals with a time of 17.46 in the 100m Hurdles

· Brianna Garza qualified for the NCCAA Nationals with a time of 17.49 in the 100m Hurdles

· Maddie Kneip qualified for the NCCAA Nationals with a time of 1:14.89 in the 400m Hurdles

· Shinyah Mott qualified for the NCCAA Nationals in the Long Jump with a distance of 4.98m

· Mott also qualified for the NCCAA Nationals in the Triple Jump with a distance of 10.00m

· The 4x400 team (Brianna Garza, Maddie Kneip, Alexandra Hensley, and Natalie Lawson) qualified for the NCCAA National with a time of 4:56.71

Jason Covarrubias, Head Men's and Women's Track and Field Coach, said, "What an amazing two days it has been. The meet following spring break has the potential makings of being a bust meet due to traveling, lack of practice, etc., but that was not the case for our squads. They came to Shawnee, Oklahoma, determined to have their presence felt and that they did. Twenty-five personal bests and forty-two all-time top-ten marks is impressive and not to mention the eighteen individuals who punched their ticket to nationals. We are beginning to pick up steam. I am extremely proud of this team and this group of coaches."