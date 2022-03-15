SAGU sweeps NCCAA track weekly awards

SAGU Athletics

For the first time in program history, the SAGU track and field program has swept the NCCAA Student-Athlete of the Week awards.

SAGU earned all four weekly track and field awards given out by the NCCAA on Monday after the athletes' performances at the Jet Relays. Nicholas Henderson was awarded Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, Shawntay Owens was awarded Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, Alexandra Hensley was awarded Women's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, and Brooklyn Taylor was awarded Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

Henderson took first place in the 100m with a time of 10.87 at the Jet Relays. Henderson also helped the 4x100m relay team take first with a time of 42.12 and the 4x400 relay team finished second with a time of 3:24.51.

Owens won the discus throw at the Jet Relays with a make of 44.10. Owens also took second in the shot put with a distance of 13.61m.

Hensley finished third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.83 at the Jet Relays. Hensley also took fourth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:17.93 and won on the 4x100 relay team that finished four in 53:64.

Taylor took second in the high at the Jay Relays with a mark of 1.47m. Taylor also punched her ticket to the NCCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.