SAGU track kicks off outdoor season

SAGU Athletics

SAN ANTONIO — The SAGU Lions and Lady Lions began their outdoor campaign at the Trinity University Invite. The two-day meet format held a few events on Friday and a full slate on Saturday. The competition was fierce for a season opener, and both teams held their own qualifying 14 individuals to the NCCAA National Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

The women were led by their freshmen field event crew, who set 3 new school records and 9 top-10 all-time marks. Brooklyn Taylor hit the mark of 1.42m and set the school record. Taylor now owns both the indoor and outdoor high jump school records. Cheyanne Bluntson placed her name into the SAGU record books with the leap of 10.88m in the triple jump. That jump qualified her for the NCCAA National Outdoor Championships in May. Throwers, Haley Lindsey and Jessica DeShazo, set three all-time marks in the discus (Lindsey and DeShazo) and hammer throw (Lindsey).

On the track, the Lady Lions had four individuals all set the school record in the 100m hurdles, however, they were all in the same heat. The slew of hurdlers were led by Brianna Garza (Fr.) who ran a 17.79, followed by Alexandra Hensley (Fr.), who was neck-and-neck with Garza, finished with the time of 17.80, Maddie Kneip (Fr.) 18.53, and sophomore Shaylee Cox 19.45. Cox also competed in the 100m Dash and her time of 13.92 ranks 7th all time.

The men picked up right where they left off from their record-setting indoor track season with 4 new school records, 20 top-10 all-time marks, and 13 NCCAA National Outdoor Track & Field Championship qualifiers. The team had an all-around, complete performance with highlights in the sprints, mid and long distance, relays, jumps, throws, and vaults.

The 4x400 relay of Avery Alfred (Fr.), Samuel Molina (So.), William Timothy (Fr.), and Arturo Valdez (Sr.) set the school record with the time of 3:29.40 and won their heat. The 4x100 relay of Dylon Alford (So.), Karrington Pierce (Sr.), Joshua Allen (So.), and Charles Pulliam III (Jr.) ran the 5th fastest time in school history with the mark of 42.06, which is just tenths of a second shy of the NAIA B Standard. Both teams have secured their spots at the NCCAA National Championships. Sprinter, Joshua Allen (So.), coupled his with an incredible day in the 100m and 200m open events. Allen ran 11.00 in the 100m and 22.22 in the 200m dash, securing his position in the blocks at the NCCAA National meet.

The Lions' graduate assistant coach, Robert Herrera, qualified for the Christian National Championships in the 10,000m with the time of 34:07.32. Herrera will return to the championships for the first time since 2018 when he was crowned the 10,000m national champion. On the coaching side, Coach Herrera helped guide Waxahachie native, Samuel Molina (So.), to a 7th place finish in the 800m with the time of 1:59.18. The mark breaks his own school record and qualifies him for the championships in May.

Like the Lady Lions' performance in the field, the Lions had a "field" day. Dual-sport thrower, Shawntay Owens, qualified for the NCCAA Outdoor Championships in both the Shot Put and Discus throw with the marks of 43.45m and 14.06m, respectively. He also became the first thrower in program history to compete in the men's hammer throw. He tossed the cabled ball 36.14m. The Lion's two decathletes, Winston Griffith and Montrell Blacknall, competed and qualified for nationals in several events over the two-day affair. Griffith, the reigning NCCAA Indoor National Heptathlon 80-degree Runner-Up, broke his own school record of 3.80m with the vault of 3.95m, however, only to be outdone in the end by Blacknall's 4.05m vault. Blacknall also hit the national standard in the 110m High Hurdles with the 5th fastest time in school history, 16.17.

Jason Covarrubias, head track and field coach, said, "It is rare that you can open the season with nearly 80-degree temps in March. Last year, the first and only time we ran in 80+ temps was in early May. History proves that if you want to run fast, you must run when it is hot, so it was our goal to take advantage of the opportunity and we did just that. It is crazy to think that on March 6th, nine weeks before NCCAA's we already have 14 tickets punched! This is going to be a great outdoor season, we must remain healthy, humbled, and work on getting better every day. If we continue to do that, I cannot fathom what times and distances will look like come May. I am very pleased with the entire group!"