SAGU’s Henderson places 5th at nationals

SAGU Athletics

BROOKINGS, S.D. — SAGU sprinter Nicholas Henderson placed fifth in the finals of the 60-meter dash at the NAIA Indoor Track National Championships this past weekend.

Henderson ran a 6.80 to place fifth overall. In the preliminaries on Friday of the 60-meter dash, Henderson demolished the SAGU school record of 6.83 by running a 6.78.

Henderson, a junior from Waxahachie, also received the honor of being named a 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field All-American.

Jason Covarrubias, Head Track and Field Coach, said, "Nicholas is a gamer and showed this week that he is one of the best in nation. Last year's 10th place finish at nationals left a bad taste in his mouth, and he was on a mission from the day we stepped off the plane.

"He represented our university and program at the highest level extremely well because he deserves this moment. Well done kid!"