SAGU indoor track teams place top 10 at NCCAA

SAGU Athletics

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — For the first time in program history, the SAGU men's and women's track team traveled to the NCCAA Indoor National Championships held at Cedarville University. The Lions sent 25 athletes to Cedarville to compete in seventeen of the meet's 18 events. Overall, the teams competed well as they broke 11 school records and set 41 top-10 all-time marks.

The men, who sent 17 athletes, had a team score of 47 points and finished in sixth place out of the 21 competing universities. They were led by the program's first NCCAA Indoor All-Americans – Winston Griffith, Nicholas Henderson and Josh Allen.

Griffith brought home the silver medal in the two-day heptathlon, where he placed in the top-three in four of the seven events – shot put (1st), 1,000m run (1st), pole vault (2nd), and 60m hurdles (3rd). Griffith's total score of 4,382 made him the program's third ever NAIA Indoor Track National Qualifier.

Henderson collected his second All-American award. His first was last spring at the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Track Championships in the 400m hurdles. He placed second overall in the 60m dash with a time of 6.93. Josh Allen rounded out the trio of All-Americans with his third-place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 22.46.

The men had a combined total of 47 points and finished in sixth place at the national championships breaking six school records and setting 29 top-10 all-time marks. Records fell in the 3,000m (Robert Herrera 9:33.06), 4x800 (Herrera, Molina, Alfred, Gonzalez 8:24.65), Distance Medley Relay (Herrera, Molina, Alfred, Gonzalez 11:10.85), Triple Jump (Josh Pullins 12.68m), Pole Vault (Griffith and Montrell Blacknall 3.95m), and Heptathlon (Griffith 4,382).

On the women's side, the Lady Lions traveled eight student-athletes to the championships and fared well, setting new five school records and 12 top-10 all-time marks. They were fueled by their strength in the field events with three individuals pointing in their respective events. Cheyanne Bluntson placed fifth in the Long Jump with a mark of 5.71m. Shinyah Mott finished in sixth place with a jump of 10.19m in the Triple Jump. Brooklyn Taylor competed in the High Jump and finished in sixth place overall with a leap of 1.47m.

The team accumulated 15 points and finished tied for ninth place. The Lady Lions set new program records in the 60m dash (Mott 8.37), 60m hurdles (Brianna Garza 10.54), long jump (Blunston 5.17m), and triple jump (Mott 10.19m). The fifth record set was in the women's 4x200 relay with a time of 1:51.88 by the team of Taylor, Bluntson, Alexandra Hensley, and Mott. The group finished fourth in the nation.

Jason Covarrubias, SAGU head men's and women's track and field coach, said, "I am speechless, not because of what they did but in how they did it. These student-athletes are outstanding and represent our university at the highest level well. To break eleven school records and notch over forty top-ten all-time marks says that the stage was not too big for any of them. There was never a doubt in my mind that we belong on this stage and now they truly believe it. We grew up as a program over the weekend and I cannot wait to see what God has in store for us going forward."