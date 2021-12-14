Lion indoor athletes shine in H-Town

SAGU Athletics

HOUSTON — The SAGU men's and women's track and field team fully opened their season at the FasTrak Collegiate Opener. In just the second season of indoor track and field at SAGU, the Lions fared well in a meet that featured several NCAA Division 1 and NAIA opponents, which resulted in 15 school records to fall, and numerous national meet tickets punched.

On the women's side, the Lady Lions had a good balance of entries in both field events and track events resulting in seven new school records. They were led by sophomore transfer, Cheyanne Bluntson, who set two SAGU indoor records and qualified for the NCCAA Indoor Track National Championships in the 200-meter with a time of 26.37 and the long jump with a distance of 5.09 meters. Shinyah Mott hit the national qualifying standard in the long jump with the distance of 4.89 meters. Brooklyn Taylor (Fr.) booked her spot to the NCCAA's when she skied a 1.52-meter leap in the high jump; she is currently ranked 4th nationally in the NCCAA. Finally, Brianna Garza, a freshmen hurdler, solidified her spot to nationals with a time of 10.67 in the 60-meter hurdles.

On the men's side, ten individuals punched their ticket in twelve different events. Sophomore Josh Allen is now set to compete at the NCCAA's in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash with the times of 7.07 and 22.06, respectively. Dylon Alfred (So.) will be joining Allen in the 60-meter dash with the time of 7.19. Montrell Blacknall (Fr.), who qualified last week at Pitt State in the Heptathlon, added to his national ticket resume with a 8.90 in the 60-meter hurdles; he placed 5th overall.

The DMR team of Trevor Searls (So.), Avery Alfred (Fr.), John Gonzalez (So.), and Samuel Molina (So.) set the fastest time in the Distance Medley Relay (DMR) in both the NAIA and NCCAA with a total time of 11:37.40. They booked their entry to the NCCAA national championships.

The men also set several national marks in the field events. Josh Pullins (Fr.) destroyed the SAGU school record in the high jump with a leap of 1.85 meters. He currently sits 8th nationally in the NCCAA. Sophomore thrower, Shawtay Owens, set the school record and secured his spot in the NCCAA National Championships in shot put with a launch of 13.89 meters.

The day was highlighted by the 60-meter dash finals where Nicholas Henderson, a junior from Waxahachie, picked up exactly where he left off last winter. The program's first NAIA indoor track national qualifier in 2021 broke his own school record with the time of 6.83 seconds and, for the second time, punched his ticket to the NAIA National Indoor Track Championships in Brookings, South Dakota. The meet will take place in February. He currently ranks fifth in the NAIA and joins only eight individuals to have secured an "A" standard in the 60 meter dash.

Jason Covarrubias, head men's and women's track and field coach, said, "Today was a monumental day for our program. I am impressed with how well our entire team competed against some quality schools, especially because of how young the majority of our team is. The key today was for each athlete to give max effort and if they did, marks would take care of themselves, and they did. I knew going into the season that we had an opportunity to be very competitive but am astounded to already have fifteen individuals, eleven men and four women, qualify for Christian nationals, and it is only December. I am very proud of Nick for hitting the NAIA "A" Standard in his season opener. He is one of the hardest working and most talented athletes to ever wear our uniform, and I believe this is going to be a great season for him. I am extremely proud of the work by every athlete and the preparation laid out by Coach Brady, Coach Cox, and Coach Herrera. Well done, everyone!"

The SAGU track and field team will now compete in the First Chance Qualifier at Friends University in Wichita, Kan. on Saturday, Jan. 8.