SAGU heptathlon duo sets marks in first meet

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The SAGU Lions kicked off the 2021-22 indoor track campaign at the Boo Rogers Combined Invite at Pittsburg State University over the weekend.

The 19-member heptathlon field consisted of 16 athletes from the NCAA Division II ranks, including the 2021 NCAA D-II National Champion, and three NAIA individuals. The Lions duo of freshman Montrell Blacknail and junior Winston Griffith held their own throughout the two-day event in the stout field as both men broke one individual school record and each qualified for the NCCAA Indoor National Championships.

The heptathlon is a competition that involves seven events over two days. On the first day the athletes compete in the 60m dash, long jump, shot put, and high jump. They finished day two with the 60m hurdles, pole vault, and 1,000m run. For the Lions pair, day one was a historic day as two indoor track school records were set in the shot put and high jump.

Griffith finished 12th out of the 19 competitors in the shot put with the throw of 11.46m (37 ft 71/4 in) beating his personal school record by 1.14m (4 ft 3 in). Blacknail inked his name on the SAGU indoor track school record board in the high jump. The freshman from Ennis finished 10th overall with the jump of 1.77m (5 ft 9 1/4 in). The hurl broke the existing school record by 3 and 1/2 feet, in Blacknall's first career high jump competition.

On day two, Blacknall and Griffith finished the seven-event competition in 16th and 19th respectfully. Overall, Blacknall accumulated 3842 points and Griffith's total was 3557, and with these results, both individuals hit the National Christian College Athletic Association's heptathlon's qualifying standard of 3400 points securing their spot in Cedarville, Ohio in early February.

"I am extremely proud of Winnie and Montrell, and the work that they have done leading up to this weekend,” SAGU head track and field coach Jason Covarrubias said. You just cannot show up to heptathlon and expect to do well or even finish the competition. Our goal this weekend was to secure a spot for both men to the NCCAA's, and they did that. Now they have bought themselves a couple more months of preparation. It was a great weekend, and congrats to both Coach Cox and Coach Brady on a job well done. This is just the beginning."

SAGU’s next indoor meet will be this Saturday in the FasTrak College Opener held at the University of Houston.