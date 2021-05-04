Lions qualify more to NAIA Outdoor Nationals

SAGU Athletics

WINFIELD, Kan. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lions' men and women track teams traveled on Saturday to compete in the Southwestern Relays hosted by Southwestern College.

The competitive meet served as the KCAC conference tune-up meet; the Lions capitalized off of the competitive field setting 7 new school records, 12 personal best marks, and qualified in two events to the NAIA Outdoor Track National Championships.

The men's team finished with 43 points, tying with Bethany (Kan.) and Sooner Conference foe Oklahoma City University for 6th place. This particular schedule was advantageous for Nicholas Henderson, who secured spots in the 100m and 400m hurdles at the National Championships.

The team of Dylan Alford, Josh Allen, Charles Pulliam III, and Henderson took off fast and never let up in the 4x100, finishing 2nd with the time of 41.40. The time surpassed the NAIA "A" Standard of 41:53 and qualified them for the National Championship.

In the 400-meter, Dylan Alford finished 8th with a time of 52.68s, while Samuel Molina finished 6th in the 800-meter with a time of 1:58.23s. Pulliam (3rd) and Colton Thurman (6th) both were dominant in the 110-meter hurdles.

Shawntay Owens finished in 4th in Shot Put with the distance of 14.27m and 6th in the Discus with the toss of 44.73m , and Winston Griffith finished 4th in Pole Vault (3.80m) and Javelin (42.25m)

The women’s team traveled two athletes and finished in 15th place with 4 points. Gabriella Anato had another solid day in the discus (35.98m) and javelin throw (26.95m), finishing in 7th and 8th place respectfully. Anato also finished 13th in the Hammer Throw (31.13m)

Alyssa Robinson has improved her Shot Put and Discus marks 7 out of her 8 meets this season, she set personal best with a throw of 7.79m in Shot Put and 26.13m in Discus.

“Success is the product of consistency,” SAGU head track coach Jason Covarrubias said. “That has been what this team has shown all season and we knew that they were on the verge of a breakthrough, so we just kept our feet on the gas. The breakthrough came today with setting seven school records, twelve personal bests, and hitting two NAIA national qualifying standards in the 100 and 4x100! Our program has had 10 NAIA National Qualifiers in the 7 years that we have existed and after today's performance we have 7 this year alone!”

The Lions will compete in their final meet of the season at Harding University on May 12-13 in Searcy, Ark.