Owens earns weekly honor from conference

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s Shawntay Owens has been selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week in his first appearance of the season for the Lions’ track and field team.

Owens, a freshman from Whitney, set new school records in shot put and discus at the McMurry Warhawk Classic. In shot put, Owens earned a fourth-place finish with a throw of 13.31 meters, and followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the discus throw with a toss of 35.71 meters.

Owens is a great addition to the team and he will look to build on a tremendous start to the season.

“We are very amazed on how Shawntay quickly recalled his high school throwing days!” SAGU head track and field coach Jason Covarrubias said. “To only come to one practice and being able to step in at a meet and make finals in both events is impressive, let alone break the shot put school record on his first throw!

“He has tons of upside and once we are able to really work with him, Shawntay will turn some heads, but most importantly, the kid is an absolute gem of a person! He is so grateful for everything and he definitely makes our program all-around better! Congrats Shawntay, there will be many more to come!”