SAGU athletes recognized by SAC

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University track and field athletes Nicholas Henderson and Winston Griffith have been recognized by the Sooner Athletic Conference for their performance in the 2021 Friends University NAIA Mid-Season Invite this past weekend.

Additionally, SAGU senior Joshua Kashila has received Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors in men’s basketball.

Henderson earned Athlete of the Week after winning the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.84 seconds; this time puts him 6th nationally (NAIA) and gives him a career best and the school record. Also, he finished 2nd in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.50 seconds, which ranks him 19th nationally.

Griffith earned the Field Athlete of the Week. He competed in his second-ever heptathlon (7 events — 60m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter). These 7 events are held over a 2-day period; Griffith finished top 5 in all 7 events with an overall score of 4,031, placing him 16th nationally (NAIA). The top 16 advance to Nationals and Griffith has put himself in a good place to qualify.

The Lions will compete in the SAGU Winter Classic, marking the first indoor home meet in program history on Feb. 13.

In basketball, the Lions welcomed back Kashila last Saturday, Jan. 23, for his first game this season, which couldn’t have been a more perfect moment as the Lions were facing an undefeated University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma team.

Kashila came into the game with a point to prove and it’s safe to say he hasn’t missed a step. Kashila shot 12-of-17, including 6-of-7 from the 3-point line, and added six rebounds and two assists to go along with a monster showing of 30 points and a win for the Lions.