SAGU competes in NAIA Mid-Season Invite

SAGU Athletics

WICHITA, Kan. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s track team competed in the 2021 Friends University NAIA Mid-Season Invite this past weekend.

The team has seen a lot of improvement from their first indoor meet a couple weeks ago. Nicholas Henderson and Winston Griffith won the weekend for the Lions. Henderson currently is 6th in the nation (NAIA) with a time of 6.84 in the 60-meter dash, and 19th in the 60 hurdles with the time of 8.50. He’s in midseason form right now and has two top 20 times.

Griffith completed his second ever heptathlon (7 events — 60m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter) and improved his overall score to 4031. He sits at 16th in the nation (NAIA) with that impressive mark.

Griffith finished 5th overall in the heptathlon with a total of 4,005 points; he also finished 5th in pole vault with a mark of 3.5m. In the 60-meter dash, Henderson finished 1st with a time of 6.84 seconds, and Henderson also finished 2nd in the 60-meter hurdles.

Damyan Woodward and Tyvon Gates both competed in the long jump for the Lions. Woodward finished 15th with 5.73m and Gates finished 17th with 5.68m. Trevor Searls (16th) and John Saine (18th) both finished top 20 in the 3,000-meter dash.

In the high jump, Woodward finished 7th with a mark of 1.68m and was also a top 10 finisher in the triple jump with a mark of 12.04m.

David Burciaga competed in the 800-meter dash and finished 13th with a time of 2:10.17; Charles Pulliam III finished 8th in the 60-meter hurdles; and in the 200-meter dash Joshua Allen finished 7th with a time of 23.04.

The 1-mile run saw three top 20 finishers that included Burciaga in 13th, Searls in 15th, and Saine in 16th.

The Lions 4x400 relay team finished 5th with a time of 3:35.19.

In women's action, Mahogani Collins finished 7th in the 600-meter dash with a time of 2:01.25. In the 3,000 meters SAGU had an 11th and 12th place finisher in Olga Robles and Yahaira Almaguer.

Gabriella Anato finished top 10 in shot put with a mark of 10.29m; she also finished 15th in the weight throw. The Lady Lions debuted their 4x400 meter relay team which finished 5th with a time of 4:56.08.

“If I could put this weekend's performance into one word, it would be impressed,” SAGU head track coach Jason Covarrubias said. “Last meet they showed us a little bit, but this weekend they showed us the potential this young team has moving forward. Collectively, fourteen indoor track school records were set but more importantly, we set twenty-eight personal marks!“

The Lions will host the SAGU Winter Classic on Feb. 13, marking the first home indoor meet in program history.