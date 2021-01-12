SAGU competes in first indoor event

SAGU Athletics

WICHITA, Kan. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God track team competed in their first indoor meet in school history this past weekend. The Friends University/Shocker Track Club 1st Chance Qualifier kicked off the spring season for the Lions.

The competition level was high as most of the competitors looked to qualify for Nationals. The Lions had a strong team showing and were competitive in multiple events.

Charles Pulliam III led the way for the Lions, placing 1st in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.37s. Colton Thurman finished the race 3rd with a time of 10.84 seconds.

In the men’s 60-meter dash, Joshua Allen placed 3rd with a time of 7.05s. Nicholas Henderson wasn’t far behind finishing the race .01 (7.06) seconds behind his teammate placing him 4th.

Nicholas Henderson placed 3rd in the Men’s 400-meter with a time of 51.87 seconds.

In the 200 meter dash, the Lions saw 3 top 10 finishers that included Joshua Allen in 3rd, Charles Pulliam III in 6th, and Karrington Pierce in 10th

Arturo Valdez and David Burciaga both finished top 10 in the 800-meter dash. Valdez was 5th with a time of 2:06.02 and Burciaga 10th with a time of 2:14.90

The men’s 1,000-meter race saw a similar result with Arturo Valdez finishing 5th and David Burciaga right behind him in 6th

Trevor Seals was 14th (5:09.09) and John Saine 16th (5.16.19) in the Men’s 1-mile race.

In field events, the Lions had two athletes compete in long jump. Damyan Woodward finished 7th with 5.54m and Tyvon Gates placed 8th with 5.42m

Woodward competed in the triple jump as well. He placed 7th with 12.10m

In women's action, Mahogani Collins finished top 10 in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.66s, Collins also placed 5th in the 400-meter dash.

On the field event side, the Lady Lions had two athletes compete in shot put. Gabriella Anato placed 4th with a throw of 10.48m. Alyssa Robinson placed 13th with a 7.21m throw.

“This was one of the best weekends of my entire coaching career,” SAGU head track coach Jason Covarrubias said. “We have an unbelievable group of athletes that have bought into our program and are ready to take it to the next level, and this weekend was a major step in the right direction! Our goal for the weekend was to get solidify a mark that would give us a realistic measure of where we are. Across the board our athletes rose to the occasion and as a whole performed well! Overall, we set 18 school records, 31 personal records, and 9 Top 30 NAIA nationally ranking marks! It was a good weekend but now it is time to get back to work!”

The Lions will compete again at the Mid-Season NAIA Invitational hosted by Friends University on Jan. 21-24.