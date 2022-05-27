Lady Lions place 8 on all-conference

SAGU Athletics

Headed by one first-team all-conference selection, six second team all-conference selections, and a gold glover, 8 SAGU softball standouts have been selected for the Sooner Athletic All-Conference honors, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions finished the regular season and the conference tournament with a 29-24 overall record, and won the NCCAA National Tournament in Kansas City, Mo. on May 19 at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy.

Freshman utility player Makyla Kelly was SAGU's lone first team all-conference selection for the 2022 season. The Red Oak product earned first team all-conference in her first year wearing the SAGU uniform after transferring from Vernon College. Kelly started in all 53 games for the Lady Lions, and she led the team with 172 at bats. She also led SAGU in batting average (.366), runs scored (44), hits (63), on base percentage (.428), and stolen bases (21).

Senior Autumn Graham was selected second team all-conference after leading SAGU in the pitcher's circle all season. The righthander from Celina heads into the postseason with a 3.11 ERA and a record of 18-11 in her 175.1 innings pitched. Graham saw quality work during the 2022 season as she threw 21 complete games, including 4 shutouts. She totaled a massive 168 strikeouts throughout the season with only 52 walks and 78 earned runs. During the week of February 21-27, Graham won the Sooner Athletic Conference pitcher of the week award after compiling a 3-0 record. She would throw three complete games, striking out 22 batters in her 19 innings thrown.

Senior and four-year captain Rosie Guadarrama earned second team all-conference as a catcher. The Cushing product had a stellar year behind the plate, fielding .984 and throwing out 14 runners. In her 250 chances and 221 put outs, Guadarrama only registered 4 errors and 6 passed balls. She started in all 53 games played by the Lady Lions and registered an OPS of .672 with 10 doubles in her 36 hits. She was also a threat on the base paths going 7-for-10 in stolen base attempts.

Senior Airiana Magdaleno was selected as a second team all-conference infielder, leading SAGU from the shortstop position. The Cedar Hill product had an average of .317 and an OPS of .780. In her 43 games played and 126 at bats, Magdaleno only struck out 9 times, registering 40 hits, 23 runs scored, 4 doubles, and a team high 6 triples. She would also go 15-for-16 in stolen base attempts.

Junior Alana Ortega was selected as a second team all-conference outfielder, starting in 51 games for the Lady Lions and registering 156 at bats. Ortega was a spark offensively for SAGU as she hit .321 on the year in her 156 at bats. She reached the 50-mark in hits and slugged a solid .378.

Senior outfielder Ashlyn Teran was selected second team all-conference. The College Station product started in all 53 games for the Lady Lions and was a leader both offensively and in the pitcher's circle. In her 155 at bats, Teran led the team in doubles with 16 while hitting .303 and had a team .859 OPS. She also registered 3 homeruns on the year, two of which came in the same game against Central Christian on February 27, 2022. During the week of April 4-10, Teran brought home her second Sooner Athletic Conference weekly award after defeating No. 1 nationally ranked Oklahoma City 1-0. Not only did she throw the complete game shutout, but she also drove in SAGU's lone run of the game.

Senior Illeana Salinas was selected as a second team all-conference designated hitter after hitting .316 in her 155 at bats and hitting a team high 5 homeruns. The San Antonio product led the Lady Lions in total bases (77), RBIs (45), and slugging percentage (.497). As a starter in all 53 games, Salinas was a powerful spark for the SAGU offense.

Finally, senior first baseman Maddie Watson was selected as a Sooner Athletic Conference Gold Glove recipient. The Frisco product led the Lady Lions in fielding percentage (.990), chances (311), putouts (289), and double plays (7). Watson heads into the postseason registering only 3 errors in her 53 games started.