Lady Lions drop twin bill at MACU

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU softball watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 6-2 loss to Mid-America Christian University in game one on Friday en route to a doubleheader sweep by the host Evangels.

MACU took the lead on a single in the second inning.

Rachel Eggleston got the start for MACU. The pitcher surrendered two runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Autumn Graham started the game for the Lady Lions. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out four and walking zero. Kassandra Vargas threw one inning in relief. Vargas allowed just one hit and zero runs in her one inning of work.

Brooke Kinnibrugh led SAGU with two hits in her three at bats, while the Lady Lions (27-21, 15-16 Sooner Athletic Conference) finished the game with seven hits. Makyla Kelly, Airiana Magdaleno, Ashlyn Teran, Alana Ortega, and McKenzie Schulze each recorded a hit.

In Game Two, SAGU dropped an 8-2 loss to Mid-America Christian University. The Lady Lions jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after a double from Teran in the first inning and single from Maddie Watson in the second inning.

The Evangels responded in the second inning with two runs to tie the game at 2-2, and they ran away with the lead in the sixth inning, scoring six runs to take the 8-2 lead.

Teran started the game for the Lady Lions in the pitcher's circle. The lefthander lasted five and a third innings allowing seven hits and eight runs while striking out one and walking four. Vargas came out of the bullpen throwing two-thirds of an inning.

Schulze led the Lady Lions with two hits in her three at bats, while SAGU finished with six total hits in the game. Magdaleno, Teran, Watson, and Kinnibrugh each added a hit.