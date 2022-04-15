SAGU softball drops two at No. 1 OCU

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU softball fell in both games on Thursday afternoon against Oklahoma City University at the Ann Lacy Stadium.

The Lady Lions dropped game one 11-3 and game two 9-5 to the newly ranked No. 1 team in the NAIA. SAGU now sits at 27-16 overall and 15-11 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU will now face rival Texas Wesleyan University on Tuesday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. in Fort Worth.

Game One

SAGU couldn't keep up with Oklahoma City University and fell 11-3 in game one of the doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.

In the first inning, the Lady Lions got their offense started when Ashlyn Teran hit a three-run homer to give SAGU the 3-0 lead. Oklahoma City would pull away for good with seven runs in the second inning.

Cornelson (19-2) was in the pitcher's circle for Oklahoma City. The pitcher went five innings allowing three runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Autumn Graham started the game for the Lady Lions. The right went two innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits. Kassandra Vargas threw two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen, giving up three runs on seven hits.

The Lady Lions racked up six hits in game one. Alana Ortega and Ashlyn Teran each collected multiple hits to lead SAGU. Ortega would finish the game with three hits in her three at bats, while Teran totaled three RBIs in the game.

Game Two

SAGU would get things started in the first inning when Illeana Salinas homered on 1-1 count, scoring three runs and giving the Lady Lions the 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma City would answer in the third inning as Duff homered to left field, scoring two runs, but the Lady Lions once again bounced back in the fourth inning. Sarah Sanders would double in the top of the fourth inning scoring Airiana Magdaleno and taking the 4-2 lead.

Oklahoma City pulled away for good with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the fourth, an error scored the first run of the inning, and the Stars would then hit a grand slam to take the 7-4 lead.

Ashlyn Teran was in the circle for SAGU. The lefty lasted five innings, allowing ten hits and nine runs while striking out three. Christina Moncivais threw one inning in relief, allowing zero runs on one hit.

The Lady Lions hit two home runs in the game. Sarah Sanders went yard in the sixth inning while Illeana Salinas homered in the first inning.

The Lady Lions collected eight hits in the second game of the day. Salinas and Sanders led the SAGU with two hits each.