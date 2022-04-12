Lady Lions knock off No. 1-ranked OCU

SAGU Athletics

For the first time in program history, the SAGU softball Lady Lions have defeated Oklahoma City University, and for the first time in program history they have defeated the No. 1 team in the nation.

SAGU dropped game one of the Friday afternoon doubleheader 17-2, but they bounced back in game two, taking a historic 1-0 win over the No. 1 Stars.

In game two of the day Ashlyn Teran pitched a gem, going seven innings and striking out six while only walking one. As a team, the Lady Lions totaled eight hits in the game led by Sarah Sanders who went 2-for-3. Illeana Salinas and Rosie Guadarrama each had a double, while Teran's single in the fifth inning gave SAGU the 1-0 lead, scoring Makyla Kelly.

The Lady Lions will now face Oklahoma City again on Thursday in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

Teran earns SAC award

After picking up a shutout victory over the No. 1 team in the NAIA, Teran was named the Sooner Athletic Conference pitcher of the week. Teran is earning her second weekly honor after being named the player of the week for Feb. 21-27.

Over 14 innings, Teran allowed only one unearned run on eight hits with two walks and 13 strikeouts. In a 5-1 win over Southwestern Christian on Apr. 6, Teran allowed just one unearned run on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. The College Station, Texas product followed it up by leading the Lady Lions to a dramatic 1-0 victory over the top-rated Stars on Friday.

Not only did Teran hit the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, but with runners on first and second and one out in the top of the seventh, Teran was able to induce a 4-3 double play to end the game. It was Teran's first shutout of the season, allowing just six hits and a walk to go with six strikeouts over seven innings of work, delivering SAGU its first win over the Stars in program history.

The senior pitcher and outfielder also batted .500 for the week, going 6-for-12 with a pair of RBIs and five runs scored. Currently, Teran is boasting the seventh-lowest ERA in the conference at 2.75 and is the only pitcher in the league to throw 40 or more innings and not allow a single home run.