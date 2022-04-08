SAGU softball sweeps SCU at home

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU softball team took two wins to sweep Southwestern Christian in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at the SAGU Softball Field. They took game one 9-1 and took game two 5-1.

With these two wins SAGU extends their winning streak to eight games in a row. The Lady Lions improve to 26-13 on the year and 14-8 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU was scheduled to face No. 1 nationally-ranked Oklahoma City University on Friday afternoon in a doubleheader.

Game One

Ashlyn Teran was not denied at the plate on Wednesday, picking up three hits and leading SAGU softball to a 9-1 win over Southwestern Christian in game one of the doubleheader. Teran singled in the first, singled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth.

The Lady Lions opened up the scoring in the first inning as Teran drove in Alana Ortega, taking the 1-0 lead. SAGU put up three more runs in the second inning as Ortega, Teran, and Illeana Salinas powered the big inning with RBIs.

Autumn Graham got the start for SAGU in the pitcher's circle. The righthander went six innings, allowing one run on five hits, striking out five and walking zero. Elisha Stillwell was in the circle for Southwestern Christian. Stillwell allowed eight hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out two and walking zero. Britney Czelusnia threw two innings out of the bullpen.

SAGU totaled 13 hits in game one. Teran, Airiana Magdaleno, and Salinas all managed multiple hits to lead the Lady Lions to victory. Teran led SAGU with three hits in her four at bats while scoring a team high three runs.

Game Two

SAGU defeated Southwestern Christian 5-1 in game two on Wednesday afternoon. The Lady Lions fired up the offense in the first inning when Salinas homered on 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

SAGU went on to score three more runs in the third inning. The Lady Lions' third inning offense was led by Rosie Guadarrama and Magdaleno, who both drove in runs during the frame.

Teran led things off in the pitcher's circle for SAGU. She surrendered one run on two hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking just one. Harli Clem led things off on the rubber for the Eagles. The pitcher surrendered five runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one.

The Lady Lions totaled eight hits in the game. Ortega and McKenzie Schulze led SAGU with two hits each in their three at-bats.