Lady Lions sweep 4 games over Langston

The SAGU softball team took all four games over Langston during the weekend conference series.

On Friday, the Lady Lions finished with two wins, taking game one 4-1 and game two 9-1. On Saturday, they added two more wins and swept the series as they took game one 9-5 and game two 6-1.

The Lady Lions now sit at 24-13 on the year and 12-8 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. SAGU will now face Southwestern Christian in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Game One

SAGU Softball took game one 4-1 over Langston. Autumn Graham led things off on the rubber for the Lady Lions. The righthander threw a complete game, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out ten and walking one. Graham, after taking two wins on the mound over the weekend series, has a record of 15-5 on the year.

Mia Uvaldo led things off in the pitcher's circle for Langston. The righthander went four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out one.

Lashay Reyes, Ashlyn Teran, McKenzie Schulze, Airiana Magdaleno, and Alana Ortega each had one hit to lead SAGU.

Game Two

Ashlyn Teran was brilliant in the pitcher's circle on Friday as Teran threw a one-hitter to lead SAGU past Langston 9-1.

SAGU got things moving in the first inning as Teran singled, scoring one run. In the top of the second inning, Langston would tie things up at one when an error scored one run. SAGU would pull away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, McKenzie Schulze doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs, and Brooke Kinnibrugh's sac fly scored another run, adding to the Lady Lions' lead.

SAGU tallied four more runs in the sixth inning. Maddie Watson, Makyla Kelly, Alana Ortega, and Ashlyn Teran all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the frame.

Teran was the winning pitcher for SAGU. She allowed one hit and one run over six innings, striking out four and walking zero.

Jordan Wilson took the loss for Langston. Wilson allowed ten hits and nine runs over five and a third innings, walking one.

SAGU totaled 11 hits in the game. Makyla Kelly, McKenzie Schulze, and Ashlyn Teran each collected two hits to lead the Lady Lions.

Game Three

SAGU weathered a push by Langston in the seventh inning where the Lady Lions allowed three runs, but they would take the 9-5 victory in game one of the Saturday doubleheader. The big seventh inning for Langston came thanks to a single by Lillian Harjo, a home run by Aubrea Hall, and a groundout RBI by Peyton Lea.

The Lady Lions would get things moving in the second inning when Airiana Magdaleno tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. SAGU notched three runs in the sixth inning. Alana Ortega and Rosie Guadarrama each knocked in runs during the frame.

Autumn Graham was in the circle for SAGU. The pitcher allowed ten hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one. On the weekend, Graham struck out 22 batters.

Madison Slater led things off in the pitcher's circle for Langston. The pitcher allowed nine hits and eight runs over five innings, striking out two and walking one. Bri'Anna Kyle threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Lady Lions racked up ten hits in the game. Makyla Kelly, Rosie Guadarrama, and Lashay Reyes each managed two hits to lead SAGU. SAGU was sure handed as well as they didn't make any errors.

Game Four

Kassandra Vargas threw a gem in the pitcher's circle as she led the Lady Lions to a 6-1 victory over Langston in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday. With the win, SAGU swept the four-game series over Langston.

SAGU got things started in the first inning as Ashlyn Teran doubled scoring Alana Ortega and Makyla Kelly, giving the Lady Lions a 2-0 lead. Illeana Salinas followed with a double scoring Teran and building their to lead to 3-0.

Langston would answer in the fourth inning with one run, but SAGU would pull away in the fifth as Airiana Magdaleno's sac fly would score two.

Vargas would get the win on the mound. The pitcher threw a complete game, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out six and walking one.