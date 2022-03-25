Lady Lions split twin bill with TWU

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU softball team split a conference doubleheader with Texas Wesleyan on Tuesday afternoon at the Waxahachie Sports Complex.

The Lady Lions took game 1, 1-0, after a great pitching performance from Autumn Graham, but they fell in game 2, 6-1. SAGU now sits at 17-10 on the year and 7-5 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

In Game 1, Graham threw a gem for the Lady Lions, allowing zero runs. Graham struck out three in seven innings pitched and only allowed three hits.

Makyla Kelly, Sarah Sanders, and Rosie Guadarrama each collected hits for SAGU. Guadarrama led the Lady Lions with two hits in three at bats, while Kelly hit a double in the fifth inning to score Camille Bradley and give SAGU the 1-0 lead.

However, SAGU watched the second game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 6-1 loss. Wesleyan got on the board first in the second inning on a single and passed ball. They went on to score three more runs in the seventh inning.

Kassandra Vargas toed the rubber for the Lady Lions. Vargas went two innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one. Ashlyn Teran and Christina Moncivais entered the game from the bullpen, throwing four and a third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively.

Illeana Salina, Teran, Sanders, Guadarrama, Brooke Kinnibrugh and Kelly all had one hit to lead the Lady Lions.

SAGU was slated to face Mid-America Christian on Friday afternoon in a doubleheader at home.