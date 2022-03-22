SAGU softball splits road doubleheader

SAGU Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. — SAGU softball split their conference doubleheader with Southwestern Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Lions took game one 9-0 but lost in extra innings in game two 4-3.

In the opener, Autumn Graham threw a gem for SAGU, allowing zero runs and besting Southwestern Christian 9-0. The Lady Lions got things moving in the first inning when Ashlyn Teran doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

SAGU went on to score three runs in the fifth inning. Illeana Salinas and Maddie Watson each drove in runs during the frame.

Graham allowed two hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking zero. The Lady Lions tallied one home run on the day as Salinas went deep in the fifth inning.

SAGU racked up 10 hits on the day. Rosie Guadarrama and Watson each managed multiple hits for the Lady Lions, while Guadarrama led with three hits in four at bats. She also added three stolen bases, and the Lady Lions finished the game with seven total stolen bags.

The nightcap came down to the last play, but SAGU was on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Southwestern Christian. The game was tied at three with the Eagles batting in the bottom of the eighth when Maliyah Patton gave Southwestern Christian the victory on a safety squeeze, scoring the winning run.

The Eagles got on the board in the second inning when Holley Elam hit a solo homer. SAGU would notch three runs in the sixth inning though. The offensive firepower by the Lady Lions was led by Airiana Magdaleno, McKenzie Shulze, and Sarah Sanders who all knocked in runs during the inning.

Kassandra Vargas led things off on the rubber for SAGU. The righthander surrendered three runs on eight hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one. Graham threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.

Magdaleno led the Lady Lions with two hits in four at bats. SAGU was also sure handed as they didn't commit a single error. As a team SAGU racked up five hits throughout the game.

SAGU was scheduled to host rival Texas Wesleyan University on Tuesday afternoon in Waxahachie.