Lady Lions salvage split with OPSU

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU softball team was able to salvage a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader split with Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Sunday as they took a 5-2 victory in the second game.

The Aggies got things moving in the first inning when Kaitlyn Lord singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

The Lady Lions pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third, Illeana Salinas doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs. Rosie Guadarrama doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Airiana Magdaleno singled on the first pitch of that at bat, scoring one run.

Autumn Graham was on the rubber for SAGU. The righthander allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out eight.

The Lady Lions racked up nine hits in the game. Guadarrama and Magdaleno each collected two hits to lead SAGU.

In the opener, the Lady Lions fell behind early and couldn't comeback in a 7-3 loss to OPSU. The Aggies scored on a single by Kinzie Jones in the first inning, a sacrifice fly by Lord in the first inning, an error in the first inning, and a triple by Haley Saur in the second inning.

The Lady Lions lost despite out-hitting OPSU nine to eight. Ashlyn Teran was in the circle for SAGU. The pitcher went four innings, allowing seven runs on six hits, striking out three and walking one. Kassandra Vargas and Christina Moncivais entered the game in relief, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.

Makyla Kelly, Brooke Kinnibrugh, Alana Ortega and Magdaleno all had two hits to lead the Lady Lions.