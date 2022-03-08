SAGU softball sweeps Bacone

SAGU Athletics

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The SAGU Lady Lions softball team swept a doubleheader over Bacone College on Friday afternoon after winning Game 1, 2-1, and Game 2, 9-3. The Lady Lions improve to 12-5 on the year.

SAGU snagged a late lead and defeated Bacone College 2-1 in the opener. The game was tied at one with SAGU batting in the top on the seventh when Rosie Guadarrama doubled on a 2-1 count scoring one run and taking the lead.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Autumn Graham struck out nine, while Bacone's pitchers sat down five. In the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Lions tied things up at one as Makyla Kelly drew a walk, scoring one run.

Graham allowed five hits and one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Kayla Palmer started the game for Bacone. The righty surrendered two runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out five. Kylie Hill threw one inning out of the bullpen.

The Lady Lions totaled eight hits in the game. Guadarrama nd Illeana Salinas each collected two hits to lead SAGU to the victory. The Lady Lions were sure handed in the field as they didn't commit a single error.

In Game 2, Kassandra Vargas went the distance and allowed three earned runs on five hits over seven innings for the win. Vargas struck out five and walked three.

Kelly was 2-for-4 and scored two runs for the Lady Lions, and Ashlyn Teran was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.