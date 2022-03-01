Lady Lions take 3 of 4 at Central Christian

SAGU Athletics

McPHERSON, Kan. — SAGU softball took three of the four games played against Central Christian over the weekend to start conference play. The Lady Lions improved to 8-5 on the year and 3-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU took game one 5-4, but the Tigers bounced back in game two to win 11-2. The Lady Lions exploded offensively on day two of the weekend as they took game three 15-4 and game four 11-5.

In the opening game of the series, Autumn Graham went the distance, allowing 11 hits but only three earned runs with nine strikeouts. Sarah Sanders was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Alana Ortega and Illeana Salinas chipped in with a pair of hits.

After settling for a split on Friday, the Lady Lions came back Saturday and took the day’s first game by the mercy rule as Ashlyn Teran, who was named SAC Player of the Week, homered twice and wound up with six RBI. Ortega was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, and Rosie Guadarrama had two hits and two RBI while Salinas also drove in two runs. Graham pitched a five-inning three-hitter with seven strikeouts and six walks, and this week was named as SAC Pitcher of the Week.

In the series finale, Teran got the start in the circle and allowed three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Teran also helped her own cause, batting 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Sanders, Ortega, Salinas and Makyla Kelly all contributed two hits, with Sanders, Salinas and Guadarrama each driving in two runs.

The Lady Lions were scheduled to host Dallas Christian for a twin bill on Tuesday afternoon. They will travel to Bacone College for a doubleheader on Friday.