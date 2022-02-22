SAGU softball sweeps Bacone at home

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU softball team won both games over Bacone College on Monday afternoon at the SAGU Softball Field. They took game one 5-2 and game two 5-1.

As a team, the Lady Lions' offense totaled 14 hits, and their pitchers struck out 15 batters.

In the opening game, SAGU beat Bacone College 5-2. In the first inning the Lady Lions got their offense started when Illeana Salinas doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring a run. Autumn Graham got the start for SAGU. The pitcher threw a complete game, allowing six hits, 2 runs, and 1 earned run while striking out 6.

The Lady Lions tallied six hits in game one. Makyla Kelly and Ashlyn Teran each tallied two hits to lead SAGU. Salinas added a team high 2 RBIs on her first inning double and sixth inning ground out.

SAGU won the game two contest against Bacone College 5-1. The Warriors got things started in the second inning when Raena Corona's sac fly scored one run. The Lady Lions pulled away for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Maddie Watson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Brooke Kinnibrugh doubled on a 3-0 count, scoring three runs.

Kassandra Vargas got the start for SAGU allowing four hits and one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking one. The Lady Lions tallied eight hits as Kelly and Kinnibrugh each collected two hits to lead SAGU.

With the two wins, the Lady Lions improve to 5-4 on the year, and they will face their first conference opponent, Central Christian College, on Friday and Saturday. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for noon.