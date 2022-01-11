Lady Lions 4th in SAC early poll

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU softball team was selected in the No. 4 slot in the preseason Sooner Athletic Conference softball coaches’ poll. The Lady Lions ended the 2021 season with an overall record of 25-20, and they finished the season with a conference record of 16-14, including a 16-6 home record.

SAGU softball will be returning 11 players, including four all-conference players. Pitcher Autumn Graham was voted First Team All-SAC behind her 13-9 record during the 2020-21 season while Airiana Magadaleno and McKenzie Schulze were named Second Team All-SAC. Rosie Guadarrama was also given the Golden Glove for her work behind the plate.

P Autumn Graham (SR/ Celina, TX)

• Ranked No. 14 in Innings Pitched per Game (6.159)

• Ranked No. 45 in Earned Run Average (1.780)

Second Team All-SAC:

INF Airiana Magadaleno (SR/ Cedar Hill, TX)

• Ranked No. 7 in Triples per Game (0.167)

• Ranked No. 8 in Total Triples (7)

C McKenzie Schulze (SO/ Killeen, TX)

• Ranked No. 4 in Doubles per Game (0.349)

• Ranked No. 43 in Total Doubles (15)

Golden Glove:

C Rosie Guadarrama (SR/ Cushing, TX)

• 173 Putouts & 6 Double Plays

Science & Arts raked in the No. 1 slot in the preseason Sooner Athletic Conference softball coaches’ poll by a slim margin.

The Drovers edged Oklahoma City University for the top spot entering the 2022 season by one point. Science & Arts owned 61 points to Oklahoma City's 60 in the survey of the league's coaches.

Science & Arts hauled in the SAC Tournament championship with a 3-1 victory over OCU on May 8, 2021 at Ann Lacy Stadium. Science & Arts (49-8, 27-5 SAC in 2021) entered the game as the No. 3 team in the NAIA rankings, while the Stars were second. The Drovers collected their second SAC Tournament crown after winning the 2015 tournament title.

Five coaches named Science & Arts as the preseason favorite in the league, while Oklahoma City scooped up four No. 1 nods. The Stars (44-6, 31-1 SAC) captured their fifth SAC regular-season title in six years last season.

The SAC has taken 12 national championships in softball. Oklahoma City took its second consecutive national title and 10th overall national crown in 2017 and finished as national runner-up in 2019. Science & Arts became the 2018 national champion.

Mid-America Christian hauled in the third spot in the conference poll. The Evangels nabbed 46 points and two second-place votes. SAGU secured the fourth spot with 42 points.

Texas Wesleyan stood fifth with 34 points, while Panhandle State attained sixth with 30 points. The other spots in the poll went to Langston (22 points), Central Christian (15 points) and Southwestern Christian (14 points).

The SAC Tournament will be contested May 5-7 at OCU's Ann Lacy Stadium and Science & Arts' Bill Smith Ballpark. The league tournament will feature a double-elimination format after using a pool-play format since 2014.