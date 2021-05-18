Lady Lions place 5 on all-SAC list

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team has been recognized by the Sooner Athletic Conference for its individual efforts this season, but it took a team effort to finish the season 25-20 (16-14) in conference.

The Lady Lions, coached by Steven "Watty" Watson, left it all on the field this season, ending with a winning record as well as momentum heading into next season.

“Ace” pitcher Autumn Graham was voted first-team All-SAC behind her 13-9 record. Graham, a senior from Celina, ranks 14th nationally in innings pitched per game (6.159) and No. 45 in earned-run average (1.780).

Cheyenne Fults, Airiana Magdaleno and McKenzie Schultze were all named to Second Team All-SAC while Rosie Guadarrama was given the Golden Glove for her work behind the plate.

Fults, a senior from Waxahachie, led the team with 28 RBI and 93 sssists. Magdaleno, a junior from Cedar Hill, ranks seventh nationally in triples per game (0.167) and No. 8 in total triples (7); and Schultze, a freshman from Killeen, ranks No. 4 in doubles per game (0.349) and No. 43 in total doubles (15).

Guadarrama, a senior catcher from Cushing, Texas, had 173 putouts and six double plays on the year.

The Lady Lions were efficient on both sides this season and all of the players mentioned were a big part of this. The seniors have left a lasting mark on the program, while the young core for the Lady Lions have a bright future.