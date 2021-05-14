SAGU softball ends year with loss to OCU

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team was dominant in their first game of the SAC Tournament, shutting out Texas Wesleyan University 5-0.

In the next game, the Lady Lions were upset by the No. 8 seed Central Christian College by a score of 5-2. This loss would lead to the showdown against No. 1 seed Oklahoma City University.

The Lady Lions didn’t have an answer for OCU as they came out and scored 11 runs, and a quick 2-run rally wasn’t enough as the Lady Lions lost in five innings, 11-2.

The Lady Lions end the season with a winning record of 25-20, and look forward to reloading and being back in the hunt for a conference championship in 2022.