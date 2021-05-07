SAGU softball sweeps Langston

SAGU Athletics

LANGSTON, Okla. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team picked up two big road wins Monday afternoon as they took down Langston University.

The Lady Lions’ bats were hot throughout the doubleheader, winning the first game 9-1 and the second game by the score of 4-0.

In the opener, SAGU took an early 1-0 lead than added six more runs in the second inning to win going away.

McKenzie Schulze led the Lady Lions in the nightcap, going 1-for-2 with 2 RBI and one run scored, and Rosie Guadarrama added an RBI.

Kassandra Vargas held Langston to three hits and recorded 4 strikeouts in a complete game.

The Lady Lions will ride their three-game winning streak into the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament later this week where they will face off against cross-Metroplex foe Texas Wesleyan University in the opening game.