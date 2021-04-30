Lady Lions split doubleheader with TWU

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team split with Texas Wesleyan University in a Sooner Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Lions got off to a slow start but came out firing in the last two innings to take the first game 3-0. In the second game of the doubleheader the Lady Lions took an early 2-1 lead, but 6 unanswered runs by TWU helped them win, with a score of 7-2.

In Game 1, Autumn Graham recorded 3 strikeouts in a complete game. Rosie Guadarrama led the Lady Lions going 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and one run scored, and Airiana Magdaleno added an RBI as SAGU recorded 6 hits, with 0 errors.

In the nightcap, Waxahachie senior Cheyenne Fults led the Lady Lions with 2 RBI, and Magdaleno went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Kassandra Vargas recorded 2 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched.

The Lady Lions (22-18) will host Langston University in another doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., then will travel to Langston for a twin bill on Monday to wrap up the regular season.