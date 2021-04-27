Lady Lions struggle in Oklahoma road swing

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team was in Oklahoma this weekend as they took on Mid-America Christian University and University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

The Lady Lions struggled against both teams, not able to pick up in a win in either doubleheader as they fell to 13-13 in conference.

In the series against USAO, the Lady Lions were shutout in both games 6-0 and 3-0. In the second series against MACU, the Lady Lions dropped both games with scores of 2-1 and 8-0.

In Game 1 against MACU, Airiana Magdaleno went 1-for-3 and Alana Ortega added by going 1-for-1. Autumn Graham recorded 1 strikeout in a complete game loss. SAGU recorded 3 hits, with 2 errors.

In the nightcap, Ashlyn Teran led the Lady Lions going 2-for-3, and Maddie Watson went 1-for-3 for all of the Lady Lions’ three hits. Kassandra Vargas recorded 3 strikeouts in the loss.

In the opener against USAO, Magdaleno went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Red Oak senior Morgan Valentino added by going 1-for-2. Graham struck out five in the setback,

The final game of the weekend saw Alexis Ebbens bat 1-for-1. Vargas recorded 1 strikeout in a complete-game loss.

The Lady Lions were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday afternoon at home against Texas Wesleyan University.