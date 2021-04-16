SAGU softball sweeps SW Christian

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team hosted Southwestern Christian University in a doubleheader Monday afternoon. The Lady Lions were back to their winning ways as they took both games.

Autumn Graham was dominant in the first game, shutting out SCU and only allowing two hits as the Lady Lions won 6-0. In the second game, a late rally for the Lady Lions led to a walk-off in the seventh inning; the Lady Lions won by a final score of 5-4. With back-to-back wins, the Lady Lions are now 13-6 in conference play.

Graham recorded 6 strikeouts in a complete game for the Game 1 win, and SAGU recorded 11 hits, with one error.

Ashlyn Teran led the Lady Lions going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and two runs scored, while freshman McKenzie Schulze went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI and Alana Ortega added 2 RBI and one run scored.

In the nightcap, the Lady Lions walked off with the come-from-behind victory as Waxahachie senior Cheyenne Fults scored all the way from second base on an error in the seventh inning. Before that, Schulze singled in Teran with the tying run, advancing Fults to second.

SAGU recorded 14 hits. Schulze led the Lady Lions going 4-for-4 with 2 RBI and one run scored. Morgan Valentino, a senior from Red Oak, went 2-for-3 with 1 RBI and Fults added an RBI.

Kassandra Vargas recorded 6 strikeouts in a complete game and was the winning pitcher. Vargas was backed by a SAGU defense that committed no errors.

The Lady Lions will travel to Oklahoma City University on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.