SAGU softball sweeps Bacone

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team hosted Bacone College for a Saturday doubleheader and posted a pair of shutout victories, 3-0 and 2-0.

In the first game the Lady Lions got off to an early start, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and then were able to finish out Bacone with two more runs.

Airiana Magdaleno led the Lady Lions, going 2-for-3 with one run scored. Alana Ortega went 1-for-2 with 1 RBI and one run scored, and senior Cheyenne Fults of Waxahachie was 1-for-3 with 1 RBI

Autumn Graham recorded 7 strikeouts in a complete game win.

The second game of the doubleheader was similar to the first, with an early run in the first inning helping the Lady Lions win.

Rosie Guadarrama led the Lady Lions, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Maddie Watson went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Kassandra Vargas recorded 6 strikeouts in going the distance for the win in the circle.

The Lady Lions (17-9) will be back in action Friday in a road series at Bacone College. Start time is scheduled for 1 p.m.