Lady Lions win 3-of-4 at OPSU

SAGU Athletics

GOODWELL, Okla. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team continued its dominant play in conference by taking three out of four games played against Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

The four-game series included some tight games, but it was the hot bats of the Lady Lions that set them apart.

In the first game the Lady Lions used a two-run 7th inning to win the game 6-5; the second game of the series was very similar to the first but the two-run 7th inning for the Lions wasn’t enough as OPSU won 7-6.

The last two games were all Lady Lions as they won 4-2 with 10 hits and 6-2 with 9 hits. The Lady Lions have been a force in the conference as they improve their record to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in conference.

The Lions will be back in action on Friday in a home series against Oklahoma City University. Start time is scheduled for 2 p.m.