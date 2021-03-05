SAGU softball sweeps SCU on road

SAGU Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball Lady Lions were able to sweep Southwestern Christian University in their matchup Tuesday afternoon. In the first game the Lady Lions shut out SCU and won with the score of 2-0. Bats were hot in the second game, as the Lady Lions took the game, 7-5.

With the sweep of SCU, the Lady Lions improved their record to 6-2.

In Game 1. Alana Ortega led the Lady Lions by going 2-for-3 with 1 RBI, while Maddie Watson also went 2-for-3 and had 6 putouts. Senior Autumn Graham recorded 4 strikeouts in a three-hit complete-game shutout.

SAGU recorded 5 hits, and committed 3 errors.

The nightcap saw some local favorites step up, as senior Morgan Valentino of Red Oak was 2-for 2 with 2 RBI and senior Cheyenne Fults of Waxahachie came up big with 3 RBI. McKenzie Schulze went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Kassandra Vargas went the distance for the win and recorded 6 strikeouts.

The Lady Lions were slated to be back in action Friday afternoon in a doubleheader against Central Christian College.