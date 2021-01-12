SAGU softball voted 5th in SAC poll

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University softball team received 32 points in the latest Sooner Athletic Conference preseason poll, to put them fifth in the conference.

Science & Arts of Oklahoma was picked as the favorite among SAC softball teams entering the 2021 season. The SAC owns three of the last four national championships and 12 national titles all-time among NAIA softball.

Every year is a challenge in the SAC and coach Steven Watson has his players up for the challenge. The Lady Lions are bringing back five impact players, two of which was voted to the SAC First Team.

“We’re excited about our Lady Lions softball team,” Watson said. “I believe this team is one of the best SAGU teams yet. We have great pitching, hitting and a fantastic defense. Our team quote is ‘Out hustle, out work, out think, and out play.’ We look forward to competing in one of the toughest conferences in the NAIA.“

The conference will contest its postseason tournament May 6-8. The SAC Tournament champion reaches the NAIA Championships.

Players to watch

Ashlyn Teran (SO/Normangee, TX) – 2020 First Team SAC Honors. Last season she led Lady Lions in hits (21) runs (10) extra-base hits (7) slugging percentage (.475) and walks (6).

Rosie Guadarrama (JR/Cushing, TX) – 2020 First Team SAC Honors. Guadarrama is the leader and voice of the team. During the 2020 season she converted 46 putouts, 9 assists, with 1 error (.982 fielding percentage).

Autumn Graham (JR/Flower Mound, TX)- 2020 Second Team SAC Honors. Graham was great on the mound for the Lady Lions. Last season she led innings pitched (59.1) wins (6) and strikeouts (32).

Cheyenne Fults (SR/ Waxahachie, TX)- 2020 SAC Honorable Mention and Gold Glove. Fults started all 19 games, she was able to log 21 putouts and 36 assists (.950 fielding percentage).

Alana Ortega (FR/Houston, TX)- 2020 SAC Honorable Mention. Ortega was second on the hitting average (317), runs (8), RBI (7), and finished third in hits with (19).