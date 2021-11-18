SAGU women’s soccer earns 4 awards

SAGU Athletics

SAGU sophomore goalkeeper Zoe Boldt has been named to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference women’s soccer First Team for the first time in her career.

Boldt, a Midlothian High School graduate, received Second Team All-SAC honors as a freshman.

During the 2021 season, Boldt led the Sooner Athletic Conference goalkeepers with 130 saves in her 14 games started giving her a .818 save percentage. She also led all conference goalkeepers in saves per game, averaging 9.69. Nationally, Boldt ranked 14th in saves throughout the NAIA.

"For the second year in a row, Zoe has proven herself to be one of the premier goalkeepers in the nation,” SAGU head women’s soccer coach Paul Hason said. “What's exciting is the fact that her performance today is only the tip of the iceberg of her potential. The future looks bright for Zoe and her teammates."

Additionally, the SAGU women's soccer team had three NCCAA First Team All-Region selections: junior midfielder Paula Moreno of Bogota, Colombia; freshman defender Brooke Thatcher of Las Cruces, N.M.; and freshman forward Alexis Roman of Milwaukee, Wis.

Moreno finished the season with three goals and three assists. She had a shots on goal percentage of .789. Gomez had a game high two goals and two assists against Texas College, giving her a .818 shots on goal percentage. As one of upperclassman on the young SAGU team, Gomez was a leader on and off the field.

Thatcher led the SAGU defense in her nine games played. The Lady Lions held four different opponents to shutouts in the 2021 season and two other opponents to just one goal scored. Thatcher's ability to communicate and defend allowed the Lady Lions to create havoc for the opponent's offense.

Roman finished the season with six goals and two assists as she led the Lady Lions forward attack. In her 931 minutes played, Roman finished with a .545 shots on goal percentage and went 1-0 as a goalkeeper. Roman had a game-high three goals against Paul Quinn in her career debut at SAGU.