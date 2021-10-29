SAGU kickers drop twin bill at TWU

SAGU Athletics

FORT WORTH — The SAGU women's soccer team traveled to Fort Worth to take on Texas Wesleyan University on Tuesday evening. The Lady Lions fell to the Rams, 4-1.

The Rams took an early lead with Tameir Grosvenor as the author of the first and second goal in the 3rd and 17th minute of the game. However, Marie Cano scored for the Lady Lions giving them hope going into the second half with a 2-1 deficit.

In the 47th minute of the second half, the Rams’ Danica Kunschik while Savanna Barron had the assist. In the 79th minute, the Rams sealed their win as Cara Zwilling scored TWU’s fourth ad final goal of the game.

The Lady Lions will be back on the field for the last time in the 2021 season as they travel to Oklahoma City to take on Mid-America Christian University on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

SAC men: TWU 6, SAGU 0

FORT WORTH — The SAGU men's soccer team was back on the road Tuesday night as they took on Texas Wesleyan University. The Rams outscored the SAGU Lions, 6-0.

The first goal of the night came from Mathis Guffroy in the 27th minute of play, and just a minute later, TWU's Oscar Odriozola scored the second goal of the game with the assist coming from Augustas Aldonis.

The Rams were up 2-0 at the half, and just three minutes into the second half, Odriozola scored the third goal of the game and his second of the night with the assist coming from Gaku Nemoto. In the 63rd minute of play, Odriozola got his hat-trick for the night as well as the fourth goal of the game. James Kerr went on to seal the game with 2 goals coming in the 79th and 82nd minute of play.

The Lions will be back on the field for the last time this 2021 season as they travel to Oklahoma City to take on Mid-American Christian University on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.