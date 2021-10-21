SAGU drops soccer twin bill on home pitch

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's soccer team fell 5-0 to the Science and Arts Drovers at home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Drovers took an early lead as Thais Silva scored in just the 2nd minute of play. The Lions fought back in the first half, but a couple of shots that hit the crossbar allowed the Drovers to maintain their 1-0 lead going into halftime.

Emma Rice went on to double the lead right away in the first minute of the second half for USAO, and then in 65th minute it was Rice again who found the back of the net scoring her 2nd goal of the game and her 23rd goal of the season. The Drovers went on to score two more goals before the end of the match.

The Lions were outshot 36-4, but Zoe Boldt had another great defensive game with 15 saves in goal including a penalty save that went wide. SAGU now sits at 4-8 on the year.

The Lady Lions will be back on the field as they take on Wayland Baptist at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. They will then go on to finish their conference season with matches against Texas Wesleyan and Mid-America Christian.

SAC men: USAO 10, SAGU 0

The SAGU men's soccer team faced off against Science and Arts on Tuesday afternoon, but they fell short at home, losing 10-0.

The Lions were outshot 16-4, which resulted in six different Drovers scoring goals on the day, including Harry Donaldson and Darko Borisavljevic both with hat tricks.

With this loss, SAGU now sits at 3-8 on the year. The Lions will now look to finish their 2021 conference schedule strong as they face Wayland Baptist at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. Then the SAGU men's soccer team will see action on the road against Texas Wesleyan and Mid-America Christian.