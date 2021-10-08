SAGU soccer drops pair at OCU

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU women's soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Oklahoma City University on Saturday night.

The Lions gained early momentum as they jumped out to an early lead 1-0 lead on another Alexis Roman goal just seven minutes into the game. Roman, a freshman from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, now has six goals in her seven games played during the 2021 season.

In the 16th minute of the game the Stars tied it up as Madison McEwin found the back of the net. The second half saw a battle, but the Stars took the lead in the 71st minute of the match as Mallorie Lane scored her 3rd goal of the season.

Zoe Boldt had an immaculate game in goal as she led the SAGU defense. In her 90 minutes played, she had 22 saves on 24 shots on goal and 40 total shots.

The Lions now fall to 4-4 on the year and 0-2 in conference play.

SAC men: OCU 5, SAGU 3

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU men's soccer team fell to Oklahoma City 5-3 in their second conference game on Saturday night.

Lucas De Freitas of OCU found the back of the net three times giving himself a hat-trick. Freitas now has nine goals on the year.

The Lions went down 4-0 at the half, but Juan Ambriz responded in the second half scoring back-to-back goals in back-to-back minutes. His first goal came in the 67th minute of the match, and his second goal came just a minute later in the 68th minute of the match. This marks eleven total goals for Ambriz in just seven games.

The Stars responded quickly scoring just eighteen seconds later to take a 5-2 lead. SAGU's Jonahan Lopez scored his first goal of the season in the 77th minute, but the Stars were able to hold on the rest of the game to take the 5-3 victory.

The Lions fall to 3-4 on the year and 0-2 in conference play.