Former WHS keeper settles in at WBU

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Kade Tomlinson has found the soccer program he sought.

The Waxahachie High School graduate is playing like it.

The junior goalkeeper has been starting for Wayland Baptist University after playing two years as the primary starter for Shawnee State University.

"It's a supportive team. Everybody buys into the team's mission," he said. "It felt like a better fit here."

He entered the Sept. 27 week third in the Sooner Athletic Conference in save percentage, fourth in saves and sixth in goals against average.

Among three Wayland Baptist goalies with playing time, he had a 3-3 record in a team-high six starts and allowed 1.24 goals a game. He recorded one shutout, when he made four saves against Southwest.

This summer he lifted weights a lot to build strength, adding about 9 pounds to play this fall at 183.

He said he also focused on kinetic movements to improve his balance, flexibility and mobility, all of which factor in his defense of the net.

"I feel like I can extend past the (goal) post," he said, noting that his range before was just to each post.

He said he has improved his use of both feet and his passing, especially accuracy and distance on his free kicks.

"I'm better with my throws," he said. "I can throw the ball pretty far and pretty accurate."

More men's soccer

Joshua Redding started one of the five games he played for Concordia University Texas. The Waxahachie product, who led the team's goalkeepers in minutes, had a 1.46 GAA.

Football

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kennedy Snell had four receptions, including a 7-yard touchdown, for 75 yards in four games for Texas A&M University-Commerce. The past Indian had two rushes for 14 yards.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University junior linebacker Caleb High made a season-high three tackles against Southern Nazarene. The former Indian played previously for Navarro College.

Also from the Indians, offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson played in two of the first four games for Arizona State University. He is a redshirt sophomore.

Women's soccer

Madelynn James played in three games for Howard Payne University. The junior midfielder competed for Waxahachie.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.