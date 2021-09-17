Women rout Texas College as SAGU sweeps

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's soccer team took a 10-0 victory over Texas College on Tuesday afternoon at the SAGU Athletics Complex.

The Lions scored early with a Marie Cano goal at the eight-minute mark and never slowed down. Six more Lions would go on to find the back of the net throughout the game, including three who scored twice. In total, 17 SAGU players saw the field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions went on to outshoot Texas College 68 to 0, including 35 shots on goal. The first half saw six total goals by the Lions, while the second half saw four.

Paula Gomez, Lorena Zarzoza, and Cano all scored twice during the match. Natalia Torres, Alejandra Ruiz, Jordan Shelton, and Leah Minear all added goals as well to give SAGU the 10-0 victory.

Men: SAGU 3, Texas College 0

The SAGU men's soccer team took a 3-0 victory over Texas College on Tuesday afternoon at the SAGU Athletics Complex as they improve to 2-2 on the season.

A second-half surge saw three goals from the Lions, and a stellar performance in goal by Julio Guevara gave SAGU the win.

The Lions were outshot 17-10 but were able to score on three of the four shots on goal. Guevara totaled eight saves on the day insuring the shutout victory.

In the 49th minute, Mazvita Chidarara found the back of the net to give the Lions a 1-0 lead, and Juan Ambriz followed with back-to-back goals in the 82nd minute and the 86th minute. Ambriz also assisted on Chidarara's goal.

The Lions were scheduled to head to Dallas Christian College on Friday afternoon to face the Crusaders.