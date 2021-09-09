SAGU soccer drops pair at Houston-Victoria

SAGU Athletics

VICTORIA — The University of Houston-Victoria tallied a pair of goals and rode a strong defensive effort to a 2-1 victory over the SAGU men's soccer club Thursday afternoon.

UHV’s Jose Martinez scored the first goal of the afternoon in the 26th minute of play before Karlo Lopez added his first goal in the 51st minute.

In the 69th minute of the match, SAGU began its comeback as Juan Ambriz scored the first goal of the afternoon for the Lions (1-2). Julio Guevara stopped 11 Houston-Victoria shots, but the Jaguars would go on to hold their lead, taking the victory over the Lions.

Mazvita Chidarara added a shot on goal for the Lions.

In the women’s match, Houston-Victoria tallied a trio of first-half goals and rode a strong defensive effort to a 4-1 victory over the Lady Lions.

UHV’s Estelle Flanagan scored the first goal of the afternoon in the 16th minute of play and followed up with her second goal of the day in the 30th minute. Itzel Mejia followed Flanagan's two-goal day with goals in the 41st minute and the 70th minute.

Natalia Torres scored SAGU's first goal of the day in the 80th minute, and Alexis Roman assisted on the goal. Zoe Boldt added six saves to lead the SAGU defense compared to Houston-Victoria's two saves.

Lorena Zarzoza added a shot on goal for SAGU (1-2).

Both SAGU soccer teams will be back at home on Tuesday, Sept. 14, against Texas College starting with the women’s game at 1 p.m. and the men following at 3 p.m.