SAGU soccer opens new season with sweep

SAGU Athletics

SAGU’s men’s soccer team overcame an early 1-0 deficit to score four straight goals and notch a 4-3 season-opening victory against Paul Quinn College on Tuesday afternoon, completing a home doubleheader sweep.

After Paul Quinn grabbed an early lead on Henry Estrada's goal at the 26:17 mark, SAGU responded to even the score right before halftime on a Mazvita Chidarara goal.

After halftime, SAGU then broke the 1-1 deadlock with three straight goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half to give the Lions a 4-1 lead. Juan Ambriz scored two of the three goals. Paul Quinn responded with two goals, but the Lions defense held strong and took the victory.

Julio Guevara recorded 14 saves throughout the match, logging all 90 minutes in goal for SAGU while leading the Lions defense.

Also on Tuesday, the SAGU women's soccer team took a 3-0 win in their season opener against Paul Quinn College. Alexis Roman's 3 first period goals and a shutout performance by the Lions defense drove the SAGU women to a dominant victory.

Roman scored at the 2:04 mark, 7:22 mark, and 28:36 mark completing her hat trick. Beatriz Rodrigues, Lorena Zarzoza, and Marie Cano all recorded assists on the day.

Zoe Boldt accumulated 15 saves on the day in route to the 3-0 shutout.

The SAGU soccer teams were scheduled to face Sul Ross State University in Alpine on Friday.