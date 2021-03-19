SAGU women shut out OPSU at home

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s soccer team hosted Oklahoma Panhandle State University in a Sooner Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday that saw the Lady Lions shutting out OPSU, 2-0.

Zoe Boldt was big for the Lady Lions down the stretch with 19 total saves, 15 of them coming in the second half.

In the 18th minute Natalia Torres put the ball in the back of the net, putting the Lady Lions up 1-0 heading into halftime; a late goal in the 78th minute by Patience Bartz sealed the victory for the Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions will play their next game on Saturday in Plainview at Wayland Baptist University at 2 p.m.; WBU will not be allowing fans.

SAC men: OPSU 2, SAGU 1

Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s soccer fell short of a comeback Wednesday afternoon.

The Lions slowly fought their way back into the game after allowing two goals early, and a late goal by Mazvita Chidarara put the Lions in striking distance. Goalkeeper Julio Guevara stepped up with 10 saves but it wasn’t enough as the Lions couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Lions will play on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Plainview against Wayland Baptist University.