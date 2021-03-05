Soccer Lady Lions split SAC games

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s soccer team played Oklahoma City University in a tight game Tuesday afternoon, dropping a 2-0 decision to even their Sooner Athletic Conference record at 1-1.

In the first half the Lady Lions defense behind goalkeeper Zoe Boldt held OCU to one goal, the Lions weren’t able to find the back of the net in the first half and OCU went into the half leading 1-0. SAGU followed the game plan coming out of half, but it wasn’t enough as OCU added a goal in the second half.

Boldt finished with 29 saves for the Lady Lions.

On Monday, the SAGU women’s soccer team won their first conference game of the spring season against Southwestern Christian University, 2-1.

Natalia Torres put the Lady Lions ahead early with a goal in the 23rd minute. SCU went on the attack right before the half and netted a goal to tie things up going into halftime. Right out of halftime in the 46th minute, Kyleigh Cano scored the deciding goal that put the Lady Lions up 2-1; this goal would be the game winner for SAGU.

The team was scheduled to be back in action Friday afternoon against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, Okla.

Men drop 2 matches

The SAGU men’s soccer team couldn’t pull out a victory against undefeated Oklahoma City University, suffering a 10-0 loss on Tuesday.

OCU was able to come out and execute early which resulted in a 4-0 lead at halftime. The Lions weren’t able to keep OCU off the scoreboard in the second half, and couldn’t find the back of the net themselves.

Julio Guevara was a bright spot in the game with 17 saves.

The Lions faced Southwestern Christian University at home on Monday in a conference matchup, falling by a score of 8-1.

In the first half SCU was able to gain an advantage and jump out to a 2-0 lead. The Lions looked to battle back with freshman Alejandro Herrerra scoring a goal in the 58th minute, but SCU scored 2 late goals taking home the victory.

The Lions were slated to be back in action Friday against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.