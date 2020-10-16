Lady Lions dominate soccer opener

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s soccer team dominated from start to finish in its home opener against Bacone College, taking an 8-0 victory on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions looked to be in midseason form as they scored four goals in each half. The wealth was spread across the team as five different players scored goals. From the beginning of the match the Lady Lions were locked in and came out with a point to prove.

Sophomore Jordan Shelton earned a hat trick and led the team with three goals. Freshman Kyleigh Cano scored the match’s opening goal and assisted on two goals in her college debut; and fellow freshman D'Anjelah Allen scored two goals and assisted on two goals as well.

Belle Muir added a goal and an assist, and Tobi Corder scored a goal while Clarissa Galindo contributed an assist.

“The Lady Lions were excited to finally play their first game this season,” SAGU head coach Paul Hason said. “Not every college athlete has the opportunity to play games this year and we are grateful we have that opportunity.”

The Lady Lions will host Oklahoma Panhandle State University next Friday, Oct. 23, at SAGU Soccer Field. Start time is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Men’s soccer: SAGU 2, Bacone 2, tie

The SAGU men’s soccer home opener against Bacone College was a close competitive match that ended in a tie after two overtime periods on Tuesday afternoon.

From the kickoff the team followed the game plan. They were able to keep possession and create plenty of chances to secure the game in the first half. The Lions took the lead early in the first half on Landon Beach’s goal, and took a 2-0 advantage in the second half on a goal by freshman Adrian Cruz in the 69th minute.

But in the final minutes of regulation, turnovers from simple mistakes let Bacone back into the game.

Junior goalkeeper Julio Guevara finished the game with four saves.

“I’m proud of the boys' effort and intensity but disappointed with the end result due to lack of consistency and following the game plan,” SAGU head men’s coach Clem Oancea said. “The good thing is that we finally have some game endurance and got to see some great moments of soccer and creativity.”

The Lions were scheduled to play Dallas Baptist University on their campus at Patriot Soccer Field on Friday night. They will host Oklahoma Panhandle State next Friday, Oct. 23, at SAGU Soccer Field starting at 3 p.m.